LA company wins Guam military contract

AECOM Technical Services, Inc. of Los Angeles was awarded a $95 million contract for services at various locations to include NAVFAC Pacific, Hawaii and Guam.

Work includes evaluating existing site information, preparing project planning documents, and performing field investigations to name a few. Work is expected to be completed by August 2022.

  • Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

  • Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

  • Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

