Navy helicopter unit rescues group of stranded hunters

Job well done to the sailors assigned to Guam-based "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 for a successful rescue mission to Aguijan, 85 miles north of Guam.

There were all smiles here from the five hunters who ran low on food and water supplies on the uninhabited island. According to a release from Joint Region Marianas, the hunters were left stranded after the boat scheduled to pick them up couldn't return due to rough seas.

The men were returned home to Tinian - safe and sound - early Monday afternoon.