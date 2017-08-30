Grammy winner caught with meth makes plea to return to Hawaii

While she's famous for disco anthems including "If I Can't Have You" and "Hello Stranger", the only hits Yvonne Elliman-Alexander is churning out these days are from drug detector dogs. Earlier this month, the Grammy Award winner and her husband Allen were picked up at the Guam International Airport Authority on drug charges.

The arrest turned their short visit to perform a benefit concert into an indefinite stay. Now, they're asking the court to allow them to return home to Hawaii to tend to family matters.

She famously sang the lyric "I can't find my way home", and for her, home is the Aloha State. On Wednesday, Elliman-Alexander and husband Allen made their plea to the court to return to Hawaii to tend to family matters. According to defense's motion to modify conditions of release, Elliman's mother is 97 years old and suffers from dementia and requires constant attention.

The motion states "Her mother calls out for her daughter... every hour."

Also at issue is Elliman's health. Prior to her trip to Guam, she underwent lumbar surgery and requires rehabilitation. As we reported, the couple was arrested on Guam on August 15. After one night in jail, they were released on a $10,000 performance bond.

The couple allegedly had in their possession 3.3 grams of marijuana and 3.5-grams of ice with a glass pipe.

In court on Wednesday, the prosecution objected to the couple's travel arguing all criminal defendants should be treated the same way. Prosecution also noted the amount of drugs in question is problematic, citing the street value of methamphetamine at $500 per gram.

Judge Vern Perez advised parties he'd be inclined to grant defense's motion.

Defense attorney Mike Phillips said, "The key is to make sure that the conditions are identical to what we have on Guam. That would include drug testing a couple of times a week maybe and a facility that the court feels is satisfactory. We'll work with probation here also and make sure that they're satisfied. That's really they key."

The government has until September 5th to indict the couple on first and third degree felony drug charges.

Phillips says he's looking to resolve the case, adding, "We're going to try and do our best with the AG, if not they'll return 0146 they may return anyway for different reasons, or maybe at the end of the case."

And as they say in showbiz, the show must go on. And, it did.

Pending drug charges and even a request from the Archdiocese of Agana not to hold the Mt. Carmel Catholic School benefit concert could stop Elliman from taking the stage for the sold out show on August 19. "I completely understand their position. Obviously with the work that the students have completed and the effort that they made in preparation for the concert, we made the decision it should go through," Phillips commented. "We respect that our leaders in the church have a different view. Our action and our decision to go forward was not intended in any way of disrespect."

A return hearing is set for Friday. And Elliman's arrest haven't hampered her feelings about Guam, as she said, "We love our home, too, but as far as the people, this is our favorite place."