Memorial held for 10 USS John McCain sailors

A community came together as a memorial ceremony was held this afternoon on Naval Base Guam for the 10 USS John McCain Sailors who died in the tragic wreck one week ago.

Wednesday afternoon was somber, as members of Guam's Navy community gathering to pay tribute to their fallen brothers off of the Yokosuka-based guided- destroyer the USS John S. McCain. Commanding Officer of Naval Base Guam, Captain Hans Sholley spoke fondly of the 10 USS McCain sailors and spoke of the heroic efforts of the crew following the collision.

"Our ten brothers on the McCain have been tested and they have born the ultimate strain they have given all in service today ten links in our Navy's chain stand empty," he said. "Honor the fallen with your strength repair our Navy's cable, forge and renew bonds with our shipmates families and never forget those we have lost."

The USS McCain is currently docked at a Naval Base in Changi, Singapore following the tragic August 21 collision with a Liberian oil-tanker, the Alnic MC, east of the Malacca Strait. Search and rescue efforts went on for several days, before the Navy confirmed the remains of all 10 sailors were recovered on Monday.

This is the second collision involving a Yokosuka-based destroyer in recent months, after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship in June. The Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson has since called for a Navy fleet wide operational pause.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeff Maigue served on the USS McCain for three years just before returning to Guam 5 months ago. He was at this afternoon's ceremony and the tragedy of the collision is very close to home.

In a written statement, Maigue said, "When you're in the Navy you're a family. Our camaraderie onboard the McCain is unique - these men were more than our shipmates - they were our brothers. It was an honor to know them and serve with them and knowing we've lost them is really difficult. They were some of the best men I worked with."

Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the families and the crew of the USS John S. McCain.