Parent accuses Bishop Baumgartner teacher of inappropriately touching child

A Catholic school teacher was arrested earlier today accused of criminal sexual conduct. KUAM News has learned the teacher is sports director Peregrine Corpuz San Nicolas, of Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School.

According to the school's website, San Nicolas teaches 5th through 8th grade P.E. at the Sinajana campus.

Earlier today, a parent reported to school administration that her child had been inappropriately touched. The incident was forwarded to Child Protective Services and the Guam Police Department.

San Nicolas cooperated with authorities.

He was arrested and placed on administrative leave.