Aguon will seek reforms with GLUC

Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. says a series of poor decisions means he'll continue to seek reforms within the Guam Land Use Commission. "When you're advised on two separate occasions by your legal counsel from the Office of the Attorney General to not proceed with a decision and they make a decision contrary to that, that's one," he stated.

"The other one is when you set a commission a timeline of one year for an applicant to be able to meet certain requirements and that one year expires but then after that expiration date you reconsider it and you grant an additional extension you should also follow your own rules."

The latest is, Bill 166, authored by Aguon to ensure one member is active and in good standing with the Guam Bar Association, while two others are professionals related to land development and/or in good standing with at least one governmental board or commission.

Additionally, the legislation would bar GovGuam employees from serving on the commission because of the potential conflicts of interest. Earlier this year, Aguon also introduced the Bill 109, which would temporarily abolish the GLUC altogether for one year.

The bill has yet to be heard on session floor.