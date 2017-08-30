San Nicolas: healthcare spending grows to $70M since 2010

The solution to the hospital's chronic budget woes is simply a matter of re-prioritizing spending. That was the message from Senator Michael San Nicolas in a speech Wednesday before the Chamber of Commerce. San Nicolas says slashing medical entitlements will provide GMH with the revenue it needs to become healthy.

The senator says public spending on local healthcare has ballooned to $70 million since 2010, with doesn't include money to meet the chronic shortfall at the hospital, which he says averages about $27 million a year. "If we were able to reprioritize our public spending to make sure we are paying down the shortfall rather than having the money go to other areas then we can address the GMH problem without having to raise taxes or borrow money," he explained.

Reprioritizing means taking money from one public program and using it for another. What would he slash? The local medically indigent program, and the local matching funds for federal Medicaid program, as he continued, "If we were to be able to reprogram some of that funding in order to meet GMH's critical needs then I think it would be a win/win for those very same patrons of those entitlement programs because not only would there still be a Medicaid program existing, but there also would be a GMH that's fully-funded."

The San Nicolas plan is in contrast to bills by the governor, which call for a $125 million bond to renovate a wing of the hospital into a money-making outpatient services facility, and raising the business privilege tax from 4% to 4.75% to pay for the bond, and to cover the chronic GMH operational shortfall.

It's legislation San Nicolas opposes, as he stated, "Raising the GRT is going to put a tremendous burden on the very people it's supposed to help. It's going to raise medical costs, it's going to raise food costs, it's going to result in probably a less healthy environment."