Patrick Rudolph says he's not guilty of Yigo market stabbing - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Patrick Rudolph says he's not guilty of Yigo market stabbing

Posted: Updated:

A man facing attempted murder charges for a stabbing in Yigo pleaded not guilty today.

Patrick Rudolph was reportedly angry with his former landlord when the attack occurred.

He faces charges of attempted murder, first degree robbery, and aggravated assault all with special allegations for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Rudolph went into Bangs Market in Yigo last week to meet with his former landlord, who was asleep at the time. He recognized the cashier as his landlord's wife.

It was after she refused to sell him a can of beer that he allegedly lashed out and stabbed the woman before taking off. Authorities later tracked him down near on Gayinero Road.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

  • Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

  • Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly