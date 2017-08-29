Patrick Rudolph says he's not guilty of Yigo market stabbing

A man facing attempted murder charges for a stabbing in Yigo pleaded not guilty today.

Patrick Rudolph was reportedly angry with his former landlord when the attack occurred.

He faces charges of attempted murder, first degree robbery, and aggravated assault all with special allegations for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Rudolph went into Bangs Market in Yigo last week to meet with his former landlord, who was asleep at the time. He recognized the cashier as his landlord's wife.

It was after she refused to sell him a can of beer that he allegedly lashed out and stabbed the woman before taking off. Authorities later tracked him down near on Gayinero Road.