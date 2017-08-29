UOG basketball stacks roster with off-island recruits

The UOG Tritons Basketball program is on the come up with some big off island recruits looking to make an impact on the upcoming GBA basketball season. The Tritons held 2 day tryouts at the UOG Calvo Field House trying to fill their 15 man roster. With 11 players already locked in new candidates that want to get on the squad have to be full time students and post a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Doug Palmer, UOG Athletic Director told KUAM Sports, "Well I'm quite happy I think we hired the right coaches. They have been working very hard but this is kind of the first year that we've had a full year of going out and recruiting. So we were able to go find some players off island to bring in. We now have a lot more experience and a lot more height and we think we will be a lot more competitive in the leagues that we play in."

The Tritons welcome off island recruits 6' guard Demadjeo Simon out of Las Vegas Nevada, 6'5" guard/forward AJ Brown who played D-1 ball in New Mexico, 6'1" guard Geno Anderson, ajunior college recruit from Tennessee and Forward Blake Jenkins who stand 6'8" also out of Tennessee. Jenkins played D-1 ball at Belmont University and went to 3 NCAA Tournaments out of the 4 years he attended Belmont.

Jenkins said, :I just can't wait to get started with UOG. I feel like they were just 1 step away from last season being competitive. I feel like with the new additions with me and my cousin and couple other additions we'll set us apart from last year."

Returning players AJ Carlos, Raffy Sablan, Giorgio Meneses and Ryan Nangauta will be teamed up with newly acquired player Billy Belger.

Brent Tipton, UOG's Head Coach, said, "Day in and day out we are just trying to get better as a team and we feel like if we concentrate on getting better every single day then the results will take care of themselves."