Woman claiming to be bomber pleads mental defect

A woman who claimed she had a bomb and was with North Korea pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today.

27-year-old Yoshi Bermudas is charged with terroristic conduct as a third degree felony.

Court documents state, Customs officers inspected a woman arriving from Singapore earlier this month when the incident occurred. She allegedly became upset and claimed several times she had a bomb in her baggage, and was a serial killer. She even claimed she was with North Korea and that North Korea should just bomb Guam, and deport all Chamorro people in the U.S. back to the island.

She admitted to authorities that she had even swallowed cocaine.

Bermudas also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect. A motion was filed to have her evaluated, as well. She is scheduled to return to court on September 7 at 9am before Judge Michael Bordallo.