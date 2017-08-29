Woman claiming to be bomber pleads mental defect - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman claiming to be bomber pleads mental defect

Posted: Updated:

A woman who claimed she had a bomb and was with North Korea pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today.

27-year-old Yoshi Bermudas is charged with terroristic conduct as a third degree felony.

Court documents state, Customs officers inspected a woman arriving from Singapore earlier this month when the incident occurred. She allegedly became upset and claimed several times she had a bomb in her baggage, and was a serial killer. She even claimed she was with North Korea and that North Korea should just bomb Guam, and deport all Chamorro people in the U.S. back to the island.

She admitted to authorities that she had even swallowed cocaine.

Bermudas also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect. A motion was filed to have her evaluated, as well. She is scheduled to return to court on September 7 at 9am before Judge Michael Bordallo.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

  • Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

  • Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly