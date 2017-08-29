Tiyan High will be closed Wednesday

Tiyan High School will remain closed on Wednesday, August 30th. The announcement came from Guam Department of Education superintendent Jon Fernandez just after 9PM Tuesday. Tiyan High School has been closed since Monday due to water outage issues.

Guam Waterworks Authority general manager Miguel Bordallo said while a well affecting the Tiyan/Barrigada area was restored earlier this week, a second well was impacted and is now being serviced to bring it up to full capacity. He said GWA is coordinating with DOE regarding the current status of GWA activities.