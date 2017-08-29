Nearly 100 stage peaceful protest at Adelup

Almost 100 people were at Adelup late this afternoon protesting the Department of Defense's plans to construct a Live Fire Training Range Complex at Northwest Field. According to the Prutehi Litekyan "Save Ritidian" group it has been one month since they met with Governor Eddie Calvo to urge him to stop the construction of the training range.

Calvo and Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio did not meet with the group instead they met with Governor Calvo's Chief of Staff Mark Calvo.