Second well affected by water outages

Students at Tiyan High School were let out early Tuesday morning after another water outage affected the Tiyan area. However, classes resumed at PC Lujan Elementary School thanks to GWA crews that were able to restore the well serving the lower Barrigada/Tiyan area Monday night.

Both schools were closed Monday due to water issues. However, GWA general manager Miguel Bordallo said a second well was affected and is now being serviced to bring it up to full capacity.

DOE Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz said the department is in contact with GWA, and will inform stakeholders on whether or not there will be classes at Tiyan High School early Wednesday morning.