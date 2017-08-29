Latest North Korea missile threat poses no immediate threat to Guam

North Korea is back in the global spotlight after it fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward Japan early this morning. The missile passed through the country's airspace, landing in the ocean. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the incident, "an unprecedented, serious and significant threat."

Here at home, the island's Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros said he was notified of the incident around 7am Tuesday, adding there was no immediate threat to Guam.

"We've continued to monitor the events out of North Korea since the exercises started between South Korea and the US, and we are well aware of the launches almost in realtime," said the retired colonel. This is the second missile launch in the past week, with Charfauros adding local and federal officials are working collaboratively.

"We are well," he confirmed. "Almost joined at the hip."

However, he could not provide further details about the missile launch, saying only, "There's some analysis done on the military side, but what I understand is the missile was fired over northern Japan, and there was an exercise, a US and Japanese defense forces exercise that was happening in that part of Japan."

Guam Visitors Bureau General Manager Nate Denight meanwhile said the recent tensions have not appeared to impact tourism in the short-term. He told KUAM News, "We've been pretty much on track, no real effect from this North Korea threat. However, September onwards, we are seeing some concern from school groups, also corporate trips to Guam."

He recently returned from a trip to Japan with Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio in an effort to spread the message that Guam remains a safe destination, noting, "Everyone is really, the economy and the trade and everything is really one and should be treated as one. If something happened in Guam, it's going to affect the whole region. If anything happens in the region, it's going to affect Guam. So I try to make that point to people."

In response to the North Korea threat, Japan has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.