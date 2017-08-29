Jeffrey Paul San Agustin - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Male Pacific Islander

Age: 43

Height: 5’5”  

Weight: 150 lbs

Eyes: Brown   
Hair: Black

Last known village: Dededo

Wanted for:  Traffic Warrant of Arrest (1C00800715) issued 05/23/2017

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Criminal Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).  All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

