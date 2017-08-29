Coleen Reyes found guilty of meth possession - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Coleen Reyes found guilty of meth possession

Jurors in the federal case against Coleen Renee Reyes returned with a guilty verdict this afternoon.

Reyes was initially arrested in Lacey, Washington but sent to Guam.

Jurors convicted her with attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute, noting the drugs in total were 50 grams or more.

Sentencing is set for November 27.

