Bill converts 180 instructional days to 1,260 instructional hours

The Guam Education Board met with senator Joe San Agustin this afternoon to discuss two bills that would affect Guam's public schools. Bill 160 would convert the 180-instructional day requirement to 1,260 instructional hours instead.

While educational officials raised some technical issues with the bill, superintendent Jon Fernandez said it could help the department make up lost instructional hours. "That will give us some flexibility to say if we're going to add an hour, we can do it in the context of your normal heavy load of instruction versus what would typically be a vacation day, break or end of the school year. So I think that's what we have an issue with, we're adding school days at the end of the school year when everyone is basically ready for the summer, it's just now meeting the letter of the law and not the intent," he said.

Stakeholders also discussed Bill 159, which would extend the required age for children to attend school an extra two years, from 16 years old to 18.