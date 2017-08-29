Will there be an end in sight for controversy at the Hagatna Boat Basin?

One local fisherman says he's tired of the clashing with other fishermen. "To the people of Guam, thank you and I'm sorry but everything comes to an end," proclaimed Johnny "Atulai" Taitano. "You win, you win."

Taitano spent his morning at the Hagatna Boat Basin - but the only thing he was reeling in was an empty net after Port Authority of Guam Officers along with Conservation Officers from the Department of Agriculture told him and his men it needed to be removed.

"The people of Guam are not insensitive to what we want to do. We understand however until those rules are changed we're both between a rock and a hard place us to enforce and you to provide," he said.

Assistant Chief of Port Police Chris Roberto talked with other fishermen - Taitano's friends who were looking after the net and respectfully requested they remove the net - Roberto was met with little resistance. Taitano also met with officials at Adelup this morning, but he says they were unsupportive.

"For the efforts that we put in and the costs that we incur and you come up and your own government turns its back on your culture, you know," he added. "That's the shameful thing about it."

The marina has seen weeks of contention and controversy after several other fishermen complained about Taitano's net - confirmed to be in the water for eight days. The fishermen claimed Taitano's net was causing dead atulai to wash up - Guam Environmental Protection Agency officials say they had insufficient reasoning to test the fish but ruled out pollution or contamination.

Port General Manager Joanne Brown addressed the matter 11 days ago and says while the port management at the time allowed for fishing designation at the marina - Brown says there was nothing formally established in the law.

Senator Wil Castro intends on holding a working session with all stakeholders next week. Castro is the author of the Marine Conservation Act of 2017 - which proposes community based fisheries management.

The freshman policymaker stated, "I think if we're going to live up to the spirit and the intent of the law, then equity is always something to consider the practice of one's tradition is very clearly defined in the statute in subsistence. And sharing with the community and we also hopes out there who do this for a living can find that balance."

Meanwhile, Taitano says he knew changes were coming and can only hope a resolution is found. "Do you think you'll come back out and fish again? Until the law says that we can we're all basically law abiding citizens us Chamorros we want to do right," he said.

Governor's Spokesperson Oyaol Ngirarikl says, "We support peoples rights to practice cultural traditions and people who fish but we also have to ensure we adhere to the rules that aim to protect us as a community and our resources."

