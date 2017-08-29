Another corrections officer let out of jail

Another corrections officer is let out of jail - that's what happened during today's hearing in District Court with Department of Corrections officer Ed Crisostomo. He along with more than a handful of others were busted after authorities uncovered an apparent scheme to bring drugs into the Mangilao prison.

Nearly a decade in service at the Department of Corrections, and now Officer Crisostomo is finding himself on the other side of prison walls. Crisostomo appearing before District Court of Guam Judge Joaquin Manibusan Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged in connection to a major contraband bust carried out at the local prison last week, but he is also facing charges in federal court for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The judge today allowing Crisostomo, like others in the local case, to be released from federal custody on a $10 thousand dollar unsecured bond.

John Gorman, Federal Public Defender, said, "He's released just under standard probation conditions." It's conditions that include surrendering his passport and firearms ID, staying away from the others involved in the case, and allowing ATF agents to conduct random searches on his home, car or himself, if they have probable cause.

As we reported, ATF officers found a firearm that is not allowed on Guam inside a DOC transport van assigned to Crisostomo - the same illegal firearm was assigned as his duty service weapon.

Crisostomo even admitted to being a drug user since early 2011 and most recently smoking the drug, ICE, weekly.

Gorman says Crisostomo is ready to fight the charges against him. "Of course, yes. But we will see how things develop," he stated.

Meantime, the DepCor officers and civilians allegedly involved are currently on administrative leave with pay. The result all stemming from last Thursday's early morning shakedown of the prison where inmates found in possession of cell phones. Phone records show the inmates had been in contact with DOC officers to smuggle drugs into the compound.

DOC officers Frankie Rosalin, Jeff Limo, Fermin Maratita, Gerry Hocog and Jerome San Nicolas were arrested. All except San Nicolas were charged and placed under house arrest. DOC civilian Roxanne Hocog and DPW worker, Ronald Meno.

And Crisostomo is scheduled to return to federal court on September 14 - the same day that his fellow officers are set to return to local court, as well.