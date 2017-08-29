Much-anticipated motion to dismiss held for clergy sex abuse cases

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Almost 100 people were at Adelup late this afternoon protesting the Department of Defense's plans to construct a Live Fire Training Range Complex at Northwest Field.More >>
However, classes resumed at PC Lujan Elementary School thanks to GWA crews that were able to restore the well serving the lower Barrigada/Tiyan area Monday night.More >>
Jurors in the federal case against Coleen Renee Reyes returned with a guilty verdict this afternoon.More >>
The Guam Education Board met with senator Joe San Agustin this afternoon to discuss two bills that would affect Guam's public schools. Bill 160 would convert the 180-instructional day requirement to 1,260 instructional hours instead.More >>
United Airlines announces that its flights out of Houston remain cancelled until at least noon on Thursday. The city is still suffering from unprecedented flooding in the aftermath of what is now Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Last night, GPD Chief J.I. Cruz hosted a dinner at his residence in Yona for the over twenty visiting chiefs of police, who are here on island as part of the 46th Pacific Islands Chief of Police 2017 Conference.More >>
U.S. Representative Robert Wittman, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, is on Guam.More >>
Who's living in the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Yona? That's what the Concerned Catholics of Guam want to find out.More >>
Jurors in his 2014 trial couldn't reach a unanimous decision. That's why accused killer Allan Agababa will head to trial again - next week.More >>
