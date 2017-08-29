United flights from Houston remain cancelled - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

United flights from Houston remain cancelled

Posted: Updated:

United Airlines announces that its flights out of Houston remain cancelled until at least noon on Thursday. The city is still suffering from unprecedented flooding in the aftermath of what is now Tropical Storm Harvey. 

United says additional flights to and from Texas and the Gulf Coast may also be affected.

Customers should continue to check the airline's website for updates or new developments.

Powered by Frankly