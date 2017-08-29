Families of Ritidian landowners stand against live fire training range

Opponents of the live fire training range at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field are planning to stage a peaceful rally. The range is a key part of the relocation of US Marines to Guam. The rally is organized by Prutehi Litekyan, which is seeking the help of local leaders to stop the construction of the firing range.

The Navy recently awarded a $78 million contract to Black Construction to build the facility on 700 acres of land next to Ritidian. That announcement was a wakeup call for those who believe the range will destroy the pristine environment, but it was most sobering for the family members of the original landowners.

For the descendants of Benigno Leon Guerrero Flores and Ana Matanane Martinez Pangelinan, Ritidian is sacred land, family members are buried there. Lou Bejado says they have a strong emotional attachment, telling KUAM News, "It's also very painful. It makes us so mad when we enter there and they tell us to leave. It's really frustrating."

The family has been fighting for access ever since it was condemned by the military in 1963 in the name of national defense. She says it was later declared excess, but transferred to the US Fish and Wildlife Service for conservation purposes. "We've been arrested, we've been dragged to federal court, and so we've done it on our own, but we've not seen many support from the officials," she stated.

"Maybe this is the time that maybe the community needs to rise up and stop this."

The thought of the bulldozers breaking ground has been difficult, says Maria Hernandez. She adds that her family was also shocked by the sudden announcement and lack of communication with original landowners, noting, "Personally, that's seen as very disrespectful to us considering our history of already being disrespected by the federal government by this unjust taking."

The family would like to see the range stopped before it can get started, and are calling on lawmakers and the governor to step in. "Anybody who can put a stop to this to really stand up and fight for the people."

Meanwhile, the United States military issued a news release, which again details its efforts to protect natural and cultural resources surrounding the firing range. It says "the implementation conservation measures and other restoration offsets will have a net-positive benefit to all protected species habitats affected by development."

The Navy has pledged to restore an acre of land for every acre that is to be developed.