Cruz hosts visiting regional police chiefs

Last night, GPD Chief J.I. Cruz hosted a dinner at his residence in Yona for the over twenty visiting chiefs of police, who are here on island as part of the 46th Pacific Islands Chief of Police 2017 Conference. This year's theme is "Mandana Isla Pacifico", which means "Pacific islands together".

Taking part in the conference this year is Maava Tetava from the Cook Islands who has been the Commissioner for the last seven years. "The theme of the conference- it's about cooperation, it's about partnership, about us all collaboration and working together," Cruz said. "There's a lot of issues happening around the world, you don't have to watch the evening news to know there's a lot of things happening in our little pacific and we as chiefs of police need to come together and work together as a crew."

Guam is the host country for this year. The three-day conference started today and concludes Thursday.