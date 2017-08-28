House Armed Services Committee member visiting Guam

U.S. Representative Robert Wittman, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, is on Guam.

Wittman is part of a Congressional Delegation with Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. He serves as the chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcomittee.

According to District Director Jon Junior Calvo, Wittman is in town to meet with officials from Joint Region Marianas and review defense facilities at Andersen Air Force Base.