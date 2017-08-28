Local Catholics unveil plan for "Occupy RMS"

Who's living in the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Yona? That's what the Concerned Catholics of Guam want to find out.

In a press release from the CCOG, they unveil Occupy RMS, a project to conduct a headcount of those going in and out of the property.

According to CCOG President Dave Sablan, he's made efforts to speak with RMS leadership but has yet to receive a response.

The count, he says, is necessary as the CCOG believes there are individuals not affiliated with the Archdiocese of Agana who are living rent-free and exposing the Church to liability risks.

The former hotel turned seminary is rightfully owned by the Archdiocese and is currently listed for sale in order to pay the nearly 100 clergy sex abuse lawsuits against the Church.