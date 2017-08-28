Register for the 2017 Koko Road race

It's about that time of year again. The Koko Road Race right around the corner and online registration is open at guamkokoroadrace.com - so join Team KUAM in hitting the Koko Road Race's new home - Hagatna. Also new to this year - the Ekiden Relay has been replaced by a 5K run.

"This way this allows more people to run, instead of gathering a team together - you can just go out and do a 5K with your friends. It's also a flatter course so now that we're in Hagatna, it's going to be running down most of Route 1 and it's flat and not as hilly as the previous course and it's going to be easier for everyone.", Koko Road Race Event Manager Renee Logie said.

The Koko Road Race distances - half marathon, 10K and 5K - race day October 29 - and the new course doesn't have JFK hill - so it's already a major improvement in this humble reporters' opinion. The race is in its 12th year and as always with GVB signature events, you can expect lively aid stations and entertainment to give you that extra push out on the course. Finishers party at the Chamorro Village also going to be a big fiesta style gala.

Since the run is right around Halloween, the Koko Kids Run has once again pulled out all the stops for the young ones - so come in costume for the Koko Kids Run held on Saturday the 28th of October to kick off Koko Race weekend.

"They'll be getting a finishers T, finishers medal, some Halloween treats as well. Also there's going to be some bouncy houses that we'll providing for them so it's just a great time and it's a safe course, parents can watch them as the run around Ypao beach and down at the beach," GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco said.

Register before August 31 -you get a chance to win a Run Guam tee!