Allan Agababa has another trial next week

Jurors in his 2014 trial couldn't reach a unanimous decision. That's why accused killer Allan Agababa will head to trial again - next week.

Agababa appeared in court today where the government noted its objection to the use of testimony from forensic pathologist, Dr. Joseph Cohen.

Agababa is accused of killing his mother, 55-year-old Shelly Bernstein, in order to collect her death benefits. KUAM files show a murder weapon was never recovered.

Trial is set for September 5.