Despite plans, Tiyan High releasing students at 10

Tiyan High School will be dismissing classes at 10AM today due to a continual water outage. Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz made the announcement just before 9AM Tuesday morning, just hours after the department had announced the school would be resuming classes.

Both Tiyan High School and PC Lujan Elementary School were closed Monday due to water issues. Cruz clarified that PC Lujan Elementary will remain open for classes Tuesday as water pressure at that campus has been restored.

As for DOE Headquarters in Tiyan, water pressure remains low and superintendent Jon Fernandez will make a determination later today as to whether or not Buildings A and C will remain open.