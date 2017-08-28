PC Lujan, Tiyan will have classes

PC Lujan Elementary School and Tiyan High School will be open for classes today after Guam Waterworks Authority crews were able to restore water to both campuses. Superintendent Jon Fernandez made the announcement just before 5AM. Both schools had been closed due to a water outage on Monday. GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo said the outage was related to issues caused by heavy weather over the weekend, but added crews had been working around the clock to restore service and reservoir capacity as quickly as possible.