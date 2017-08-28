Former Guam resident alleges past sexual abuse by Chalan Pago priest

Another alleged victim of clergy sex abuse files suit in the District Court of Guam. 61-year-old A.J.A. now lives in Las Vegas, but grew up in Guam.

When he was about 9-years-old, he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Antonio Cruz of Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey in Chalan Pago.

Court documents state that the boy's family cooked for the priest and washed his clothes.

While delivering the priest's clothes to the rectory, the priest allegedly pulled his pants down and touched his penis.

Father Antonio Cruz passed away in the mid 1980s.

A.J.A. who is represented by attorney David Lujan, is suing for $5 million.