Guam flights from United impacted by Harvey

Houston's two major airports have been closed due to Hurricane Harvey. United Airlines issued a statement announcing that flights to and from the city are cancelled until 9am Tuesday (Guam time).

Hundreds of flights are impacted, including those originating from Guam.  United said it is closely monitoring the weather situation and encourages customers traveling via Houston over the next several days to visit united.com for the latest updates and developments.

