Oh, the irony: heavy rains on Guam causing water outages

Seven of the island's water wells went offline in a period of 24 hours, an issue that has Guam Waterworks Authority crews working around the clock to get it fixed. And the problem even forcing the Department of Education today to cancel classes at two public schools.

Schools were forced to close early Monday morning including PC Lujan Elementary School and Tiyan High School. DOE's headquarters in Tiyan, including Building A and Building C were also forced to close. The issue - no water. "Over the weekend there was some pretty bad weather, thunderstorms and lighting, and that adverse weather had an effect on several of our production wells," summarized Miguel Bordallo.

In fact, Bordallo, the general manager of the Guam Waterworks Authority, said in a period of 24 hours, 7 wells went offline. "We were able to restore service to all wells except for one which sustained damage to the pump and motor which requires replacement now, so crews are working currently to get that well replaced and they'll work continuously until we get that well back online. That particular well is serving the Barrigada Heights area, which is also affecting Tiyan," he confirmed.

While most wells have been restored, a main break on a major transmission line in Yigo Sunday wasn't repaired until 2am, leaving reservoir levels low Monday morning. Bordallo said, "And so as a result this morning there were some low pressure and then service outage areas - we do anticipate with the wells being back online that we'll be bale throughout the day to restore levels to the reservoirs, but it didn't happen last night."

Bordallo says critical wells are being put onto generator power to avoid issues associated with heavy weather, adding the issue is complicated by the fact that one Tiyan well remains offline after being shut down for contamination last year.

"The good news is the southern areas, even with all this heavy rain, we've managed to keep Ugum up and running," he shared. "We still have high turbidity issues, but we've maintained our water levels down there, so we haven't lost water service in the south."

As for whether or not classes will begin Tuesday, DOE deputy superintendent Erika Cruz said DOE is in communication with GWA and will inform stakeholders early Tuesday morning on whether or not PC Lujan Elementary and Tiyan High School will be open.