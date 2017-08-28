Navy recovers remains of missing USS John S. McCain sailors

The U.S. Navy confirms they have recovered the remains of all 10 USS John S. McCain sailors onboard the ship, according to information from the Commander U.S. 7th Fleet website.

The McCain a Yokosuka-base guided missile destroyer was involved in a collision with the oil tanker Alnic MC in waters east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca last week Monday.

This is the second incident involving a Navy destroyer in just less than three months. It was in June, the USS Fitzgerald crashed into a Philippine-flagged container ship, killing seven sailors.

The Commander of Naval Operations has called for an Operational Pause following this most recent collision.