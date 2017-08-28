Corrections officers involved with drug scheme on admin leave

The five DepCor officers charged in a scheme to bring contraband into the prison have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

This according to DepCor Deputy Director Kate Baltazar.

The action took effect on Friday, the same day the prison launched its internal affairs investigation.

As reported, a shakedown of the prison last week uncovered inmates in possession of cellphones.

Phone records showed conversations or text messages with DOC officers Frankie Rosalin, Jeff Limo, Fermin Maratita, Edward Crisostomo and Gerry Hocog who were subsequently arrested and charged.

All five were placed on house arrest while they wait for their next court appearance on September 14.

Crisostomo, who also faces a federal charge for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, will appear in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Though Officer Jerome San Nicolas was also arrested in connection to the case, he wasn't named in court documents or formerly charged in court.

He, too, was placed on administrative leave with pay.