Umatac community deals with weekend flooding

Inclement weather over the weekend turned into a nightmare for one Umatac family whose home fell victim to flash flooding.

An entire home flooded, as Mark Crisostomo said, "You couldn't tell what's the river and what's the road, it was just one big lake/ I call I the Ganait Latke now - it was very dangerous, my entire yard was covered with water. When I got the call from my wife, the entire family was up on the bridge because it was too dangerous to come back down to the house."

More flooding shot by KUAM views down south in Umatac pic.twitter.com/CHZFCivGug — KUAM News (@kuamnews) August 26, 2017

Crisostomo lives in a beautiful home just feet from the Umatac Bridge in the island's southernmost village. It was overrun with water during a storm surge Saturday afternoon. "The water was three feet deep and eventually the water found a way in the house, so there was water and mud all throughout the house, all the way back to the master bedroom and everywhere in between."

While Crisostomo's material things may have been damaged, he's thankful that his animals and most importantly his family are safe. "The major one was Saturday, then just this morning at 1:30am we got a knock on the door from the mayor saying, 'Hey, the river is rising!' and then when I went to the back, the entire back kitchen was just flooded again," he recalled.

The flooding was roughly two to three feet high, sweeping debris including household plants and even a car down past the bridge. Umatac Mayor Johnny Quinata said his staff eventually had to pull a family's jeep out of the ocean, saying, "All of a sudden the water picked up the jeep, hit this tree right there, and then went into the bridge. And then the windshield just cracked and went underneath. When they told me they told me the jeep was out in the water, I called Public Works and we pulled it in with a chain and a rope."

His staff also assisted the family Crisostomo family Saturday and into the early morning hours today. He believes an issue contributing to the flooding is erosion and the need to deepen the river and build walls. "Every year we're going to have this problem when it's raining, we have a problem at our cemetery. I've been talking to the Army Corps [of Engineers], I don't know how they're going to fix this, but I've been calling out even to the governor to help us down here to stop the flooding of this house and the neighbors, because it's really, really, really bad," he said.

"This is a first experience for us and it's something we never went through so we're kind of like, still in shock," he added, concluding with, "I think if they dig the river deeper and maintain that depth, I think we should be fine."