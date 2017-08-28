Guam hosting chiefs of police conference

This year, Guam plays host to the 46th Pacific Islands Chief of Police 2017 Conference. The three-day conference began today at the Nikko Hotel in Tumon.

This year's theme is "Mandana Isla Pacifico" which means "Pacific islands together". GPD chief J.I. Cruz will be hosting a dinner this evening for the visiting chiefs of police from the PICP member countries.

The overall goal for the conference is to encourage collaboration and the best practices focusing on community-oriented policing throughout all of Pacifica.