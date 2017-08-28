No laws on Guam prevent gender discrimination

Guam's Employment Non-Discrimination act was established last year - but Senator Joe San Agustin says there are still gaps to fill and hopes his newly introduced legislation helps to better define gender identity and gender expression.

In 1994, Lasia Casil made the difficult decision to leave Guam. She was hired as a waitress at a hotel in Tumon, but was fired shortly after accused of lying about her gender. "I went through training and on the day we're supposed to open I was pulled aside and they said I was being let go because my job application didn't match my ID," she said.

Lasia is transgender. And there were no laws to protect her from job discrimination. "For people in my position there's no way for people like us to seek employment, on island especially for the trans community that means they have seek out fringe opportunities," said Casil.

Now 23 years later and Casil the founder of ISA Guam, is running her own business on island - where she says legislation like Senator Joe San Agustin's Bill 164 is welcome progress. Bill 164 broadens on the already existing Guam Employment Non-Discrimination Act. Signed into law last year, he says the language in the law was still ambiguous.

"You can't discriminate from sex so why are you going to discriminate from transgenders," she explained.

San Agustin says the legislation is clearly outlined, and hopes to "further develop the rights of human beings to equal treatment in government and in public places."

Bill 163 defines sex to include but is not limited to a person's gender, gender identity, or gender expression. The legislation goes even further and defines gender identity or expression to mean a person's actual or perceived gender, gender identity, self-image, or appearance, regardless of whether that gender identity is associated with their sex at birth.

"We're a melting pot on Guam. Transgenders are a part of our community. Same-sex they're a part of our community. We're just one happy island," Casil said.