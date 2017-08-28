Kenneth Mariano caught with almost 50 baggies full of drugs

He was allegedly carrying close to 50-small Zip-Lock baggies with the drug "ICE."

47-year-old Kenneth George Mariano was parked with another man near the Port after hours when they were confronted by police.

In his possession, Mariano had glass pipes, drug paraphernalia, and another Zip-Lock baggie with unknown pills.

He reportedly admitted the items were his and confirmed they were in fact, crystal methamphetamine.

Mariano was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first degree felony.