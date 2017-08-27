Former KUAM Radio man chronicles Harvey's impact on Texas

A former long-time Guam resident who now lives in Houston has been chronicling the battering by Hurricane Harvey. Carl Stewart says flooding is the biggest problem, forcing many from their homes. But he also noticed the disaster is bringing people together.

Stewart says there had been growing racial tensions in the city because of national events, but residents seem to be putting that aside to help one another. "Coming from Guam and seeing the way that when something happens, you know, how we just get in and start helping. Same thing here in Texas," he told KUAM News.

Stewart adds that while the government response has been good, he feels many people weren't fully prepared, or took the storm for granted. "I think they underestimated this storm a little bit. Even though the National Weather Service were telling people that this is going to be a bad one, I think people were kinda whoopsie daisy about it. Well we've been through these things before," he said.

Stewart worked in local radio, including here at KUAM, and was also employed for many years with Continental Micronesia.

He has lived in Houston the past 19 years.