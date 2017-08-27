Weather system north of Saipan to bring rain

It's a good idea to stay out of the water for the next couple of days and also keep that umbrella handy. Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan can expect scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and occasional heavy rain due to a system north of Saipan.

NWS also issued a small craft advisory for Guam and Rota until 4am Wednesday. Southwesterly winds of 19 to 29 mph are expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions.