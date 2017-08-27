Four priests fired as archbishop's advisors

Fired after only weeks on the job as advisors to Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes. That was the case for Father Rudy Arejola, Monsignor David C. Quitugua, Father Jose Alberto Rodriguez-Salamanca, and Father Julio Cesar Sanchez.

The Archdiocese of Agana confirms all four priests were removed from the Presbyteral Council, despite being elected to their posts in June.

Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sablan says the priests betrayed the Archbishop's trust.

Specifically, Sablan cites a June letter from the four priests addressed to Cardinal Ferdinand Filoni in an effort to stop Archbishop Byrnes' plans to sell the Redemptoris Mater Seminary.

The profits from the sale will be used to fund the nearly 100 clergy sex abuse lawsuits lodged against the Church.

The RMS and the priests in question are all linked to the Neocatechumenal Way.

The Church declined to provide reasons for removing the priests from their advisory positions, which took effect in July.