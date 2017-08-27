District Court will hear Apuron's motion to dismiss

While a verdict from his canonical trial in Rome has yet to be reached, we could see progress with the four lawsuits lodged against Archbishop Anthony Apuron here at home.

The District Court of Guam will hear Apuron's motion to dismiss on Tuesday.

Defense's April filing argues that the claims against him are time-barred, despite recent Guam law that lifted the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases.

Because the alleged incidents occurred forty years ago, defense also argues Apuron is now an advanced age without the benefit of witnesses and without the benefit of records from the 1970s to assist in his defense.

Apuron, like previous hearings, isn't required to be present, but will be represented by his attorney Jacque Terlaje.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.