Baby with Guam roots fighting cancer

Following up on a story that we first brought you a couple weeks ago about baby Liam Brown and his cancer treatment, the 1.5-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of Ewings Sarcoma, which affects the bone and soft tissue. After starting his first round of chemotherapy, he started to lose his hair.

His parents, Bruce and Linda, in show of support and love, shaved their heads. According to Linda, Liam started his second round of treatment on Thursday.

The Browns currently have a GoFundMe page set up and are less than $800 away from reaching their goal.