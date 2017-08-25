Coast Guard Foundation awards 166 scholarships

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and welfare of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced that they awarded a record 166 scholarships.

Combined with ten multi-year scholarship recipients and three Fallen Heroes Scholars, the Foundation is currently supporting 179 students with a half-million dollars in support this year.

Ahmyia Cacapit, daughter of OS1 Jesus B Cacapit III, was awarded a scholarship. The Yona resident will attend University of Guam in the Fall. It's worth noting that Cacapit was also the 2017 Valedictorian at Notre Dame High School.