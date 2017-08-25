Coast Guard Foundation awards 166 scholarships

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Following up on a story that we first brought you a couple weeks ago about baby Liam Brown and his cancer treatment, the 1.5-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of Ewings Sarcoma, which affects the bone and soft tissue. After starting his first round of chemotherapy, he started to lose his hair.More >>
The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and welfare of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced that they awarded a record 166 scholarships.More >>
A draft collective bargaining agreement was approved by the board and the union back in March, but failed to gain approval from the Attorney General's Office.More >>
A former Department of Corrections guard fighting his termination will have his appeal with the Civil Service Commission heard next month.More >>
Department of Education superintendent Jon Fernandez is hoping to show a united front as the department considers seeking reconsideration for Guam's special conditions associated with its high-risk status designation.More >>
A total of 52 out of 311 infants have been screened for tuberculosis at the Guam Memorial Hospital since a response effort began at GMH on Thursday. Fortunately, no evidence of TB has been detected in any of the babies.More >>
A commissioning ceremony was held today for the three newest officers in the Guam National Guard, including the island's second female infantry officer assigned to Delta Company as a platoon leader.More >>
A settlement agreement in the $7 million lawsuit filed by superintendent Jon Fernandez against the Guam Education Board remains tied up due to an issue over whether or not legislative approval is required to move forward.More >>
Atulai that were pulled from the waters off the Hagatna Boat Basin nine days ago were not tested because the Guam Environmental Protection Agency found "insufficient reason to proceed with testing."More >>
The Guam Department of Public Heath conducted a follow-up investigation at the mall food court this afternoon. This time officials inspected Veggies & Seafood - another food establishment that was singled out in social media posts alleging a cockroach was found in the food served there.More >>
