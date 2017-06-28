"Sentimental Journey II" features all-star cast

The Guam War Survivors Memorial Foundation announcing today - Sentimental Journey II: Hats Off Guam's World War II Survivors. The show is in honor of War Survivor Remembrance Day and recognizes Guam's war survivors.

The foundation brings together a Guam all-star cast with guest performers the Swingin' Blue Stars - to put on a collective of music and sentiments in tonight's show.

The evening will also include performances from the Laguana Family, the Perez Brothers, Patrick Palomo, and the Guam Territorial Band.

The event is at 7 at the Sheraton Resort.