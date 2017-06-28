Pacific Century Fellows Marianas look to build-up leaders

Developing potential leaders is the focus of this group on island this week. Speaker BJ Cruz met with members of the Pacific Century Fellows Marianas chapter during their visit to the Guam Congress Building today.

The group, on island from the CNMI, discussed the goals of the current legislature along with other local issues the island faces.

Vice Chairman of the Foundation Alex Sablan said it was a pleasure meeting with the Speaker. Among some of the issues they discussed today were the foreign workforce visas. "That's a big issue in the CNMI, we don't have a sufficient US populace workforce, and so we need foreign national workforce as well," he explained.

This is the group's third trip to Guam.