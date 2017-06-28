Junior Larry Hillbroom gets 5 years probation for escaping custody

The heir to the estate of DHL co-founder, the late Larry Hillbroom, is sentenced to five years supervised probation in the Republic of Palau.

Court documents filed in the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands state that Junior Larry Hillbroom pleaded guilty to escape in the second degree. He was being held in Palau on drug trafficking charges, but escaped from custody last February. He was caught days later in Koror.

He was also ordered to serve 60 days in jail in Koror, attend a drug rehabilitation program and pay restitution and other fines.