San Nicolas defends electronic signage bill

It was another day of passionate discussion on the legislative floor, as the legislative author of Bill 95 staunchly justified his piece of legislation. The discussion and argument on the proposed public policy drove on, again, today, after Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje announced on session floor on Monday, "If we allow illegal activity to the person who donates the most money where would we be and what policy do we create and what precedent do we set."

In response, Senator Mike San Nicolas took to the legislative floor this morning defending his bill, saying that it is a far cry from special interest or quid pro quo. San Nicolas went down a list referencing dozens of letters in support of the legislation that would modernize electronic signage laws.

In May, the Attorney General's Office declared electronic sign variances on Guam illegal, leaving businesses who've erected the signs non-compliant.

San Nicolas then called attention to the representatives from the AG's office who were present in meetings with the Guam Land Use Commission, the body who approved the signs - stating the AG's office was fully aware of what was coming and that this should not have been a surprise to them.

San Nicolas asked why allow businesses to go through the entire process - only to later reconsider. "That dispute between the two agencies should not victimize the parties. The inability of this government to get its act together should not be causing harm to people who are following the established processes of this government," he challenged.

The bill was sent to the voting file.

Meanwhile, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. is requesting that his similar legislation is also put up for public hearing. This would be his second request. Aguon's Bill 116, also related to electronic sign variances was introduced several weeks back - but he says has yet to have a public hearing. Aguon sent a letter to the Chairman on the Environment and Land, Senator Tom Ada.

"What I find very unfortunate," Aguon said,"[is that] this particular piece of legislation would address the very issue that was discussed actively yesterday with the senators and allow for a resolution within the confines of existing law. "

The bill would give the Department of Public Works director administrative and enforcement authority over signage. It would also allow the affected businesses to recoup their costs.

As we reported, Aguon also introduced Bill 109, which that would temporarily abolish the Guam Land Use Commission for one year.

Also discussed today in session was Bill 69. Introduced by Senator Joe San Agustin, the bill would require Department of Public Health to issue conditional permits and the Department of Revenue and Taxation to collect taxes for cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensing of medical cannabis.

Session resumes tomorrow at 10am.