Experts demand green waste management plan for Guam

They're small pests, but pose big problems for our island and potentially our neighbors. During a Guam Invasive Species Council meeting today, stakeholders are speaking out on the need for a green waste management plan.

While you probably don't think much of the dead leaves piling in your yard, they're playing a vital role in breeding and transporting invasive species throughout the island. It's a disaster waiting to happen. Dr. Russell Campbell said, "For example, if you have piles laying around those piles serve as breeding sites for many invasive species, they can also be picked up and move invasive species all over the place."

At least that's how experts like Campbell, an entomologist, believe invasive species like the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle are trekking from one village to another. The problem?

"There has never been a central entity that anyone in the government or the community could go to and ask what do we do with green waste?" he said.

During a Guam Invasive Species Council meeting today, Northern soil and water conservation district board director Roland Quitugua was named chair of the Green Waste Ad Hoc Committee. He said, "What we're looking at with a green waste management plan is to come up with something holistic that goes across the agencies and also works collaboratively with DOD so the federal and local."

Although not discussed during today's meeting, Department of Agriculture director Matt Sablan confirms there are some readily available solutions - including an Air Curtain Burner, like this one used along Oka Point in Tamuning last year.

The money, he says is available - over $325,000 sitting in the Invasive Species Fund Fee Account. "Public Law 31-33 authorizes the department and the Biosecurity Division to utilize the inspection fees collected to utilize that to suppress and eradicate invasive species. So it's always been in place. And its spelled out in the public law," Sablan said.

Guam's pests, meanwhile, are a growing concern to our neighboring islands. Quitugua quoting the lieutenant governor of Chuuk who visited Guam recently and predicted if invasive species make it to their islands, Guam can expect an influx of migrants.

"He was basically saying that if the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle were to make it to the outer atolls, that we on Guam are to expect a mass exodus out of those islands onto ours. So if you want to know about social impacts, he's already forewarning us," he said.