Doctor speaks out about proposal to raise taxes to fund GMH

One local physician is speaking out against recent proposals to raise taxes in order to fund the Guam Memorial Hospital. However, Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. is also speaking out in the bill's defense.

"I think Senator Rodriguez and Governor Calvo really have to go back and rethink the strategy on how to raise money for GMH," said American Medical Center owner Dr. Hoa Nguyen. He explained that Governor Eddie Calvo's recent proposal to raise taxes and Senator Rodriguez's proposal to add a 4% percent fee on insurance premiums won't necessarily help Guam's only public hospital as they're intended. The reason? He says the funding that would benefit the Medicaid program could instead be funneled to the Guam Regional Medical City, which charges more than four times what GMH charges to see these patients.

He added, "That's why Public Health's James Gillan said MIP/Medicaid will il be broke in the next few months. They're going to run out of money because that's a very outrageous price to charge anyone per day."

But instead of raising taxes he said a better solution is to end tax breaks at Guam Regional Medical City.

"The funds have to come from the taxes from everybody," said Nguyen. "You know, all the citizens in Guam pay taxes, we pay taxes, and I think all the clinic pay taxes. But the biggest profit organization which is, like Dr. [Thomas] Shieh says, GRMC, is tax-free."

GRMC president Dr. Michael Cruz said the hospital charges MIP and Medicaid rates of $5,075 per day, compared to the $1,100 at GMH. He said while GRMC rates reflect the true cost of medical care, GMH rates are far too low, which is why the public hospital has been trying to raise them for years. As for GRMC's qualifying certificate, Dr. Cruz notes that based on estimates from the Guam Economic Development Authority, the hospital is estimated to generate over double the $170 million tax abasement it's been granted.

Dr. Nguyen is also concerned proposals will adversely impact patients, saying, "It's going to be passed on to the consumer: if you charge the insurance a 4% fee they're going to in turn pass on the consumer, so the premium for everyone will go up."

However, Senator Rodriguez said the proposal aims to benefit both patients and providers through expanded coverage. "We've done a study from 2007 to 2015 - that's $2 billion worth of premiums that are paid in to the companies on Guam, and that's over $80 million that we don't receive for the past ten years. And that's a lot of money that we can use to go back to the delivery of healthcare."

Dr. Nguyen offered, "There's another solution, but this is not one of them."